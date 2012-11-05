(Refiles to clarify paragraph 11 on impact of move on government officials)

PRAGUE Nov 5 The Czech government will tighten rules for companies trading fuels to clamp down on tax evasion estimated at up to 8 billion crowns ($406.9 million) a year, the finance and industry ministries said on Monday.

Tax evasion in transactions with diesel and gasoline have grown as the government repeatedly raised the value-added tax (VAT) to plug budget deficits, leading to price discrepancies in the retail markets and harming honest retailers.

"In past years we have implemented a whole range of measures. However, swindlers are looking for more and more loopholes," Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek told a news conference.

"We think this (the measures) will significantly contribute to minimising tax evasion."

The fraud often takes the form of a "carousel", in which a string of related small companies quickly shift fuel to each other until one of them goes bankrupt abruptly without paying the VAT, giving it a 20 percent extra margin.

The ministries said they would require fuel traders to pay a 20 million crown deposit for registration of each fuel trader, which should help eliminate the problem.

It will also aim to eliminate frontmen - individuals or companies who act as official representatives while the real owners remain anonymous.

Traders will also have to prove their representatives have not been charged with any crime and have no debt, which means that individuals involved in past carousel fraud schemes will not be able to engage in trading fuel again.

The country's largest retailers, such as PKN Orlen with its Benzina brand, have for years called for measures to end fuel fraud to create a level playing field on the market.

Kalousek said the measures, if approved by parliament, could come into force from January or from the second quarter of 2013.

Another provision to help customs and financial officials with enforcement, implemented as part of the amendment to the law on fuels, is to make more meticulous reporting rules compulsory for warehouses, distributors and petrol stations.

A final important measure is to make fuel distribution a business that must obtain a government license.

These measures should be implemented by the first quarter of 2014 at the latest, Kalousek said.

($1 = 19.6609 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; writing by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Jane Baird)