PRAGUE Nov 28 Czech parliament approved a 2013
state budget draft in the first of three readings on Wednesday,
putting the government closer to its goal of cutting the fiscal
deficit to below the European Union's prescribed ceiling next
year.
Prime Minister Petr Necas has made clear he will continue
pursuing an unpopular austerity drive that has helped plunge the
small, open economy into its longest recession in 15 years and
made it one of emerging Europe's worst growth performers.
The largest part of state fiscal accounts, the draft budget
still depends on a package of tax hike bills that face a tough
parliamentary approval process and will likely continue to
squeeze Czech consumers and businesses and hamper recovery.
The bill assumes growth of 0.7 percent in 2013 and has a
deficit target of 100 billion crowns ($5.11 billion), down from
105 billion expected this year.
That would put the total fiscal deficit at 2.9 percent of
gross domestic product, from an expected 3.2 percent this year
and just under the EU's 3 percent limit.
The growth prognosis is in line with a 0.8 percent forecast
issued by the rich-nations' Organisation for Economic and
Cooperation and Development club on Tuesday. But the deficit
goal is smaller than the OECD's 3.3 percent forecast.
The budget draft sees overall revenue at 1.080 trillion
crowns, down from 1.085 trillion this year. It sees expenditure
at 1.180 trillion, down from 1.190 trillion.
The forecast revenue decline comes despite a tax package
that Necas's three-party ruling coalition is trying to push
through. It has encountered bouts of internal dissent and
staunch criticism from the leftist opposition.
The package includes three-year increases of 1 percentage
point to the value added tax (VAT) rates to 15 percent and 21
percent and an additional tax of 7 percent for earnings of more
than 100,000 crowns ($5,100) a month.
The bills face likely rejection by a Senate controlled by
the opposition Social Democrats in a debate starting on Dec. 5.
Necas's coalition can override that veto through a new vote
in the lower house, although it lost its majority there in a
dispute over the tax laws earlier this month.
It now relies firmly on only 98 of the chamber's 200
deputies. But it has also managed to find support from a handful
of independents, and analysts say it should be able to push the
bills through.
Necas has said the bills would be the last austerity
measures the cabinet would pursue. It has backed off of a plan
to balance the budget by 2016 and says it will now focus on
measures to stimulate growth.