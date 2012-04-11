DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
PRAGUE, April 11 The Czech cabinet approved a package of measures on Wednesday to reduce the budget deficit in 2013 and 2014, two government sources said, a day after the leaders of the ruling coalition agreed on the plan to avert a government collapse.
The mix of tax hikes and spending cuts aim to reduce the budget gap by 56.9 billion crowns ($2.95 billion) next year to bring the deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product. It aims to cut the gap by 94.7 billion crowns in 2014. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Winfrey)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.