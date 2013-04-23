PRAGUE, April 23 The Czech Finance Ministry is proposing to ease its fiscal consolidation drive in the coming years, a draft of budget targets for 2014-2016 showed on Tuesday.

The plan, obtained by Reuters, showed the ministry would propose the cabinet on Wednesday to fix the deficit target at 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in each of 2014-2016, after 2.9 percent targeted this year.

Previously, the cabinet has planned to cut the deficit to 2.7 percent in 2014 and 2.4 in 2015. Those aims were already relaxed from earlier plans.