BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
PRAGUE, April 23 The Czech Republic can pause its fiscal consolidation drive to give the economy a breathing space, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I believe that in the current situation when interest rates have dropped to all-time lows, when we safely squeeze the budget deficit below 3 percent, we do not need to suffocate the economy more than necessary," the minister told Reuters by telephone.
Kalousek said the government could pause its austerity programme until growth picks up. A draft of budget targets for 2014-2016, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, showed the ministry planned deficits of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in each of 2014-2016, higher than previously planned.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates