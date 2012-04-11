DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
PRAGUE, April 11 The Czech government approved a set of tax hikes and spending cuts on Wednesday, Prime Minister Petr Necas said, aimed at reducing the fiscal deficit to below the European Union's prescribed top limit and balancing the budget in 2016.
The austerity package will reduce the deficit by 56.9 billion crowns ($3.00 billion) next year to bring the deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, below the EU's maximum level of 3 percent of GDP.
Necas said the government had also approved plans to introduce an overall ceiling on state debt. He did not immediately give any details.
($1 = 18.9971 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Mueller and Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Winfrey)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.