PRAGUE, April 11 The Czech government approved a set of tax hikes and spending cuts on Wednesday, Prime Minister Petr Necas said, aimed at reducing the fiscal deficit to below the European Union's prescribed top limit and balancing the budget in 2016.

The austerity package will reduce the deficit by 56.9 billion crowns ($3.00 billion) next year to bring the deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, below the EU's maximum level of 3 percent of GDP.

Necas said the government had also approved plans to introduce an overall ceiling on state debt. He did not immediately give any details.

(Reporting by Robert Mueller and Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Winfrey)