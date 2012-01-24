PRAGUE Jan 24 Czech car production should rise in 2012 after increasing by 11.5 percent to a record 1.19 million units last year, the country's Automotive Industry Association said on Tuesday.

The automotive sector is a key driver for the export-reliant Czech economy and makes up around a fifth of industrial output. Manufacturing has buoyed the Czech economy while domestic consumption suffers under austerity measures.

"I expect that this year's figures for vehicle production can be even a little higher, but the growth dynamic will not be the same as in the past two years," said the Association's president Martin Jahn.

The Czech car industry is led by Volkswagen's subsidiary Skoda Auto, which sold a record 875,000 cars last year, mostly through export.

Hyundai Motors, along with a joint venture of Toyota Motor and PSA Peugeot Citroen, also operate plants in the central European country. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)