PRAGUE Jan 7 Czech new passenger car registrations sank by 14.9 percent year on year in December to 12,784 units as demand in the recession-hit economy ebbed, the country's Car Importers Association said on Monday.

For the whole of 2012, car registrations edged up by 0.42 percent to 174,009 units.

Austerity drives across Europe have cut demand and automakers have warned there was little prospect of a quick turnaround due to expectations of further drop in demand and overcapacity in the car sector.

The Czech economy has in particular suffered from lack of demand as consumers choose to hang on to their savings.

The association said Volkswagen's Skoda brand remained the market leader with a 30.90 percent market share in 2012, followed by Volkswagen's 8.72 percent and Hyundai's 8.7 percent. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)