Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PRAGUE, March 6 The Czech central bank's website came under attack on Tuesday along with those of several of the country's major commercial banks, the central bank's spokesman said.
Marek Petrus said the attack seemed to affect the server hosted by an external supplier and caused the pages to upload very slowly.
Several large Czech banks said earlier on Tuesday they had come under a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a common practice that overwhelms systems by flooding them with digital requests. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)