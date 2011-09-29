PRAGUE, Sept 29 The Czech central bank (CNB) will keep two-week liquidity-providing repo operations in place with no time restrictions despite the measure seeing little use, it said on Thursday.

"Although these instruments have not been used by banks in recent months, the CNB considers it appropriate to keep these instrument available, given the volatile developments on foreign financial markets," bank board member Eva Zamrazilova said.

The bank said it also left in place foreign exchange swaps that are used to provide crown liquidity against the euro. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)