PRAGUE, Sept 29 The Czech central bank (CNB)
will keep two-week liquidity-providing repo operations in place
with no time restrictions despite the measure seeing little use,
it said on Thursday.
"Although these instruments have not been used by banks in
recent months, the CNB considers it appropriate to keep these
instrument available, given the volatile developments on foreign
financial markets," bank board member Eva Zamrazilova said.
The bank said it also left in place foreign exchange swaps
that are used to provide crown liquidity against the euro.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)