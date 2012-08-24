* Interest rates at record lows, further cuts expected
* Central bank may soon opt for unconventional policy tools
* Options include FX intervention, less liquidity draining
By Jana Mlcochova
PRAGUE, Aug 24 Fortified by its reputation as an
inflation tamer, the Czech central bank may prove better placed
than most in emerging economies to follow the U.S. Fed, the Bank
of England and the Bank of Japan in experimenting with
money-printing.
It could even look to emulate the Swiss National Bank in
weakening its currency's value, given that the Czech Republic's
success as an exporter to the euro zone makes it similarly
vulnerable to recession triggered by the currency bloc's debt
crisis.
With the Czech economy already shrinking, the central bank
(CNB) is running out of conventional ways to encourage people to
borrow and spend after chopping interest rates close to zero.
The government has cut spending and raised taxes to maintain
the country's reputation as a safe place to invest and Czechs,
never the most happy spenders, have slashed consumption.
Policymakers have avoided any collapse in market confidence
and debt yields have dropped to all-time lows, but now the
combination of domestic austerity and the euro zone crisis
requires creative thinking in monetary policy.
Analysts said the central bank may soon cut its key two-week
repo rate from 0.5 percent to zero or even negative territory
and consider injecting money into the economy.
Although the conservative bank is unlikely to make any
drastic move, there are a few options to consider.
It could start curbing or halting its regular
liquidity-draining tenders, sell the crown in the foreign
exchange market, buy bonds, or cut its Lombard overnight lending
rate to lower the ceiling on interbank rates.
Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics Neil
Shearing said the bank could cut its 2-week sterilising repos,
in which it takes some 360 billion Czech crowns ($18 billion)
out of circulation.
"We are suggesting... that the CNB stops absorbing excess
liquidity in the banking system - in other words it lets the
monetary base expand, a form of QE (quantitative easing),"
Shearing said.
"If a further expansion of the monetary base is warranted,
we're suggesting that unsterilised purchases of foreign exchange
would be a good place to start, given how open the economy is."
CROWN QUESTION
The Czech central bank's success in keeping inflation and
interest rates low relative to other economies in the region has
often encouraged traders to use the crown as a funding currency,
to be borrowed to buy assets offering higher returns.
Policy in past years has sought to balance the rival needs
of keeping the crown at a level that helps exporters compete
while keeping inflation under control.
The crown has gained 2.5 percent this year to 24.92 to the
euro, lagging 9 percent gain to the zloty and 13
percent rise in the forint this year.
Yet it may still be worth considering interventions against
the crown, mainly to increase the supply of domestic currency.
This would have the bonus of helping exporters while posing
little inflationary risk given that consumers and businesses are
so cautious, analysts say.
The bank has already flagged it is ready to use additional
policy instruments but gave little indication of what to expect.
"We are ready to implement and use (any) tools that are
described in all books on the economic theory and are tested by
other central banks, in order to meet our role ... and meet the
inflation target," Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik said following
the bank's last rate-setting meeting on Aug. 2.
In a Bloomberg interview on Aug. 16, Tomsik also said: "It
would make sense to use (those) additional instruments that
wouldn't be about quantitative effects but about decreasing the
long end of the yield curve."
Some analysts said Tomsik could mean sterilised bond buying
but others questioned that, given record low bond yields.
The market has already priced a 25 basis point cut in the
two-week repo rate used to drain surplus liquidity on Sept. 27.
The bank slashed its 3-month market rates forecast for next
year in its August outlook to 0.3 percent from 1.0 percent,
which suggests that the repo rate could drop below zero.
The Swedish and Danish central banks have used a negative
interest rate on bank deposits.
Tomsik said following the August rate meeting it was "a big
question" whether to deploy a negative repo rate and analysts
said it would probably be the bank's last choice.
'HOARDING MONEY'
The bank's options are somewhat different from many
developed markets, such as the United States or the euro zone,
where central banks supply liquidity to the banking sector.
The Czech banking market has enjoyed a growing liquidity
surplus, helped by capital inflows since the economy emerged
from communism. The central bank sterilises the liquidity in its
regular repo tenders and hence flooding the market with
additional money may seem ineffective.
But some economists said surplus liquidity was not an
argument against quantitative easing.
The central bank "needs to reduce the hoarding of money,"
said Lars Christensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank. "Banks are
holding large reserves because the economy is deflationary."
Banking sector capital adequacy was 15.3 percent of risk
weighted assets at the end of 2011, nearly double the
EU-prescribed level, highlighting the defensive approach of
banks. The loan-to-deposit ratio was just 73 percent.
Christensen said an option for the CNB was to follow the
Swiss central bank and set a temporary cap on the crown
at around 30.00 versus the euro.
But some analysts say the bank will be cautious.
"Post-modern measures are likely to come only once we see a
meaningful additional euro zone shock and then after rate cuts,
the timing of which is still highly uncertain," said Peter
Attard Montalto, an economist at Nomura.