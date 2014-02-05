(Adds quote, analyst, details)

PRAGUE Feb 5 Czech President Milos Zeman appointed former Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok to the central bank on Wednesday, tapping an ally who supports moving the country closer to adopting the euro as well as using a weaker crown to loosen policy.

Rusnok, a 53-year-old economist and leader of a caretaker government until last month, has backed the central bank's interventions launched in November to weaken the crown to fight deflation risks and help an economy recovering from a record-long recession.

He will join the seven-member board from March 1, replacing Eva Zamrazilova, who had expressed caution over launching the interventions and whose six-year term ends this month.

Rusnok told Reuters in an interview last month that an exit from the interventions regime was still "far ahead of us". Zeman himself has criticised the move.

"With Jiri Rusnok, the board obviously gets another supporter of accommodative monetary policy," Vojtech Benda, chief economist at BHS, said.

Zeman, who won the country's first direct presidential election a year ago, is set to make a total of five appointments to the board during his term, possibly shifting the bank to take a warmer stance on Europe's common currency.

The bank, whose board members were all appointed by former eurosceptic President Vaclav Klaus, plays in advisory role on euro adoption to the government, which ultimately decides.

Rusnok has said the public needed to get rid of "prejudices" against the euro zone and that joining the currency bloc would be realistic around 2020.

"Part of the current phase of work at the central bank will, of course, be the preparation and service to the government regarding when and under what conditions we will join the euro zone," he said after his appointment.

Rusnok, who served as finance minister in a Zeman-led government in 2001-2002, became a caretaker prime minister after the collapse of a centre-right government in June last year.

Rusnok, who served as finance minister in a Zeman-led government in 2001-2002, became a caretaker prime minister after the collapse of a centre-right government in June last year.

He lost a confidence vote in the lower house, however, which led to an early election in October. A new centre-left cabinet, which has also pledged to move closer to the euro but stopped short of setting a date, took power on Jan. 29