PRAGUE, Sept 18 Czech monetary policy will likely be looser than the central bank has forecast and the board has a range of policy tools at its disposal, bank Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The central bank cut its main interest rate to a record low 0.5 percent in June and forecast that interest rates could go lower.

Singer said in an interview with newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes that, with rates so low, it is not possible to "avoid debate about what could potentially be next."

"We are almost at the end with one tool, but we have a whole range of (tools)," he said.

