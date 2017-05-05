PRAGUE May 5 The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved a request by China's CEFC to raise its stake in Czech company J&T Finance Group, CTK news agency reported on Friday.

The groups last year announced the deal for CEFC to raise its stake in J&T, which includes banks in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, to 50 percent from 9.9 percent.

The deal is still awaiting market regulator approval in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Russia and Barbados, a J&T spokeswoman said. A spokeswoman for the UOHS anti-monopoly office was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Alexander Smith)