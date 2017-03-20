PRAGUE, March 20 Chinese investment group CEFC has asked for regulatory approval for raising their stake in J&T Finance Group by acquiring shares from the Czech-Slovak financial group's founders Ivan Jakabovic and Jozef Tkac, the anti-monopoly regulator UOHS said on Monday.

CEFC and J&T had last year announced the deal in which the Chinese group would raise its stake in J&T, including banks in the Czech Republic and Slovakia to 50 percent from 9.9 percent.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)