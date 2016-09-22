(Adds details, analyst comment)

PRAGUE, Sept 22 Only four members of the Czech central bank's seven-strong board will attend a Sept. 29 policy meeting, reducing the chance of any shift in the bank's weak crown policy, analysts said.

Earlier on Thursday the Czech National Bank (CNB) said three members would miss the meeting, which also falls between the quarterly updates of the bank's macroeconomic outlook, so the board will just assess risks that might have emerged from the last meeting in early August.

"Even if the board were to meet in full, I would not expect any significant decision, as this is one of the 'small' meetings, without the outlook update," said Pavel Sobisek, UniCredit's chief economist in Prague.

As policymakers move closer towards removing the cap on the crown, set at 27 crowns per euro in November 2013, financial markets are beginning to focus more closely on the timing and manner of the exit.

The board has repeatedly said it sees mid-2017 as the probable date when it will return to standard policy and it has also reiterated a "hard commitment" that it will not step off the brake before 2017.

The bank said Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl, along with board members Pavel Rezabek and Vojtech Benda, would miss next week's meeting.