* President names Benda, Nidetzky to board

* To name Rusnok as next governor

* Changes take effect from July

* Unlikely to change bank's outlook on crown cap (Adds analysts on policy, details)

PRAGUE, May 17 The Czech president named an adviser to the next central bank governor and a financial sector veteran to the bank board on Tuesday, changes unlikely to alter the likelihood it will exit its weak crown policy next year.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) has used the exchange rate as its main tool to revive inflation since 2013 and has said the policy is likely to stay until the middle of 2017.

President Milos Zeman has been a critic of the weak crown policy although his choice for the next governor, current board member Jiri Rusnok, has backed its use.

Analysts saw no sudden change to policy after Zeman named Vojtech Benda and Tomas Nidetzky, both former colleagues of Rusnok at financial group ING, to six-year terms on the bank's seven-member board.

They will replace outgoing Governor Miroslav Singer and Kamil Janacek at the end of June. Zeman will officially name Rusnok as new bank chief on May 25.

Bank watchers were not surprised by the appointment of Benda, 40, who has been Rusnok's adviser since 2014 and was senior economist for ING Commercial Banking in Prague for six years until 2012, when Rusnok worked as a pension fund expert in the group.

"Though Mr Benda was quite sceptical about any long-term meaningful positive impact of the CNB's FX interventions in November 2013, we do not expect any significant change from him regarding the CNB's exit from the FX floor," Citigroup analyst Jaromir Sindel said.

Analysts said little is known of the policy views of Nidetzky, 46, but that he will likely be involved in the bank's regulatory duties given his career in the banking, insurance and pension sectors. He has been chief sales officer for NN Czech Republic, formerly ING, since 2013.

Komercni Banka economist David Kocourek said Nidetzky's financial sector experience could make him opposed to negative interest rates, a tool the bank has debated using this year as a way to defend the crown cap if needed.

Zeman said the board should be a mix of people with both macroeconomic and practical experience. He also said it was good for Rusnok to have at least two colleagues with similar opinions "to perform in the function of governor with a secure rearguard".

Rusnok was Zeman's first nomination to the central bank in 2014, named after it launched its weak crown policy in November 2013.

Stubborn low inflation has delayed the policy exit several times. Rusnok said in a Czech Radio interview on Monday that the likelihood of a 2017 exit was very strong. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Tom Heneghan)