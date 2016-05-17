PRAGUE May 17 Czech President Milos Zeman appointed economist Vojtech Benda and financial-sector veteran Tomas Nidetzky to the board of the central bank on Tuesday, giving the next likely governor, Jiri Rusnok, allies as the board debates eventually ending its weak crown policy.

Zeman said at a naming ceremony that the board should be a mix of people with both macroeconomic and practical experience.

He also said he wanted Rusnok, whom he has called his preferred candidate to take over the bank from July, to have colleagues with similar opinions on the board.

