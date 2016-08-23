PRAGUE Aug 23 The Czech central bank will adjust risk buffers for individual systemically important banks as of January next year, the bank said on Twitter on Tuesday.

It gave no details. A spokesman said it would release a statement on the changes at 8.00 am.m (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

The current capital charge is 3 percent for Erste Bank unit Ceska Sporitelna > and CSOB, owned by KBC ; 2.5 percent for Komercni Banka, majority-owned by Societe Generale ; and 1 percent for UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)