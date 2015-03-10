By Robert Muller
| PRAGUE, March 10
PRAGUE, March 10 The Czech government is
drafting a law that would limit the president's powers, among
them the sole power to appoint members of the board of the
central bank, according to an proposal seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
The proposal, posted on the government website, would give
the upper house of parliament the right to vet board nominees
chosen by the president. The president now appoints the seven
board members himself. Other changes include tighter rules for
appointing a new cabinet.
If passed, the proposal could affect policy early as next
year, when a new central bank governor is to be appointed.
"The main goal is to clarify authorities of the president
and other state officials in order to maintain the parliamentary
character of democracy in the Czech Republic based on the open
competition of political parties," a report accompanying the
draft said.
The centre-left government, led by Bohuslav Sobotka, says
the rules should change, now that presidents are elected
directly rather than by parliament, a change the Czech Republic
made in 2013. The current president, Milos Zeman, was the first
to be elected in a popular vote.
Sobotka and his government have long been at odds with
Zeman. Not surprisingly, the presidential office opposes the
proposed change.
"Such constitutional change would lead to political
interference in the bank's activities. It completely lacks sense
for the directly elected president to have weaker powers than a
president elected by deputies and senators," Zeman's spokesman
Jiri Ovcacek said.
It is not clear whether the government can find the
three-fifths majority in both houses of parliament necessary to
pass the proposal. The draft will first be debated by the
cabinet, which has not yet set a date for that.
Next year, Zeman is to appoint replacements for Governor
Miroslav Singer and board member Kamil Janacek. Singer must
leave after serving two terms, and Janacek is not expected to be
re-appointed. The leading candidate for governor is Jiri Rusnok,
an economist appointed as board member by Zeman last year.
Zeman has repeatedly criticised a central bank policy, in
place since 2013, of keeping the crown weak to avoid deflation.
His remarks helped to push the crown up in the past weeks.
The central bank declined to comment. "It is a political
decision. Political decisions are not for the CNB to comment
on," spokesman Tomas Zimmermann said.
