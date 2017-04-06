GLOBAL-MARKETS-Oil tumbles, stocks follow; U.S. dollar off after weak data
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
LONDON, April 6 Yields on the Czech Republic's crown-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Thursday while the country's euro bond yields broadly fell after the central bank removed its cap on the crown against the euro.
Yields on the local two-year issue were up 15 basis points at minus 0.132 percent after earlier touching minus 0.088 percent - their highest since July 2016.
Yields on the country's euro-denominated international issues mostly fell. The 2018 issue yielded minus 0.292 percent, down 6 bps on the day, according to data from Trade web. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
FRANKFURT, June 14 Often outspoken European Central Bank rate setter Ewald Nowotny questioned the ECB's most sacred tenet on Wednesday: its inflation target.
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales