PRAGUE Aug 19 The latest data showing growth of
2.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter shows the Czech
economy can expand at a decent pace even without the help of
foreign factors, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on
Tuesday.
"The most interesting from the latest figure is the Czech
economy does not need to 'be pulled' by foreign factors to reach
very decent growth of between 2 and 3 percent," Singer said in a
blog posted on the central bank's website.
He said that is shown, for example, by comparing the Czech
economy results with that of its main trade
partners.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)