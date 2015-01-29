(Adds quotes on intervention exit, next governor, details)
PRAGUE Jan 29 It would be "absurd" for the
Czech central bank (CNB) to intervene to weaken the crown
further to fight deflationary pressures, Deputy Finance Minister
Martin Pros wrote in an article in the daily Pravo on Thursday.
Pros, in what he described as his personal views, said the
central bank itself had mostly ruled out this action.
Given that further weakening of the crown by the bank was
unlikely, he said, it was necessary to prepare for the current
currency cap to stay for a long time, very likely until the
middle of 2016 when Governor Miroslav Singer's term ends.
"The CNB cannot influence global oil prices, nor inflation
in the euro zone. A possible solution would be further weakening
of the crown but that would already be absurd," Pros said.
"While further direct intervention of the CNB against the
crown is improbable, it is necessary to prepare for having to
live with a weakened exchange rate below 27 for a long time to
come."
Pros's comments were some of the most direct by a government
official on the independent central bank's policy to keep a
weaker crown to boost inflation.
The central bank has pledged to prevent the crown from
firming beyond 27 to the euro using interventions if needed
until 2016, although speculation has risen this month that
policymakers may need to adjust that cap to a weaker level.
The central bank's decision to intervene to weaken the crown
by more than 5 percent in November 2013 drew fierce criticism
from the public, politicians and some economists. President
Milos Zeman this month called on the bank to end its
intervention policy now.
Central bank vice-governor Vladimir Tomsik said this week
the bank did not need to consider moving its ceiling for the
crown to a weaker level. Singer has also said there was no need
to react quickly to falling oil prices.
Both have also signalled the bank may delay its expected
exit from the intervention regime.
He also said the next governor would likely guide the crown
toward the ERM II exchange rate regime, a step on the way to the
European Union country's eventual euro zone entry.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)