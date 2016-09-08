PRAGUE, Sept 8 The Czech Finance Ministry converted around 433 million euros to crowns through the central bank last month, accounting for only a fifth of the growth in the bank's foreign reserves that month and indicating the bank raised its euro buying in the market.

The bank's foreign exchange reserves jumped by 2.1 billion euros in August, the highest monthly rise since February.

The ministry told Reuters on Thursday its conversions through the bank related to inflow of European Union funding programmes accounted for 11.7 billion crowns, or 433 million euros.

The rise in central bank reserves is affected chiefly by interventions, conversions for the ministry as well as investment returns and valuation changes. The bank's reserves stood at 70.5 billion crowns in August.

The relatively small size of the ministry's conversions indicates increased intervention activity in August, after the bank bought foreign currency worth 307 million euros in the previous month.

August interventions data will be released on Oct. 7.

The bank has held the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro since 2013, having to intervene in most months since mid-2015 by selling crowns and buying euros.

The bank's board expects to end the weak crown policy in mid-2017, increasing market focus on a widely expected firming in the currency when the peg is dropped, and raising expectations the bank will have to intervene more heavily in the coming months as investors are attracted into the currency.

The bank has said it would not allow any sharp currency firming after it drops the peg and would intervene as necessary to smoothen out swings. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)