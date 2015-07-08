PRAGUE, July 8 The Czech National Bank (CNB)
should exit from its weak crown policy only when monetary policy
tightening is needed and the need is strong and durable enough,
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said in a presentation released by
the CNB on Wednesday.
The bank should be sure that "the repo rate will not have to
be cut to the ZLB (zero-lower bound) again," Hampl said in his
presentation for the annual National Asset-Liability Management
conference in Singapore.
CNB reiterated in June that it will maintain its
intervention regime, preventing the crown from strengthening
beyond 27 crowns per euro, at least until the second half of
2016.
(Reporting by Robert Muller)