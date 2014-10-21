PRAGUE Oct 21 External risks to the Czech economy, mainly the situation in the euro zone and also the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have been on the rise in recent weeks, Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Tuesday.

The economy is on a path towards balanced and faster growth, but could be held back by those external factors, he said in a presentation to students released on the bank's website.

He said a recession in the euro zone would be a bigger risk than impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unless the situation in the latter case deteriorates into extreme scenarios.

External risks were on the downside for both inflation and growth, Singer said.

The bank has held interest rates near zero since 2012 and is keeping a lid on the crown currency exchange rate to avoid the threat of deflation and support a rise in inflation to its 2 percent target. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)