PRAGUE Jan 29 Czech central bank Vice-Governor
Vladimir Tomsik will miss the Feb. 5 board meeting on monetary
policy, the bank said on Thursday.
The meeting, which will include debate on a quarterly update
to economic forecasts, is closely watched for signs the bank may
delay the expected exit from its weak crown policy.
At the previous meeting in December, the bank reiterated it
would prevent the crown from firming above 27 per euro into 2016
in the face of deflationary pressure.
Those pressures, coming from the weak euro zone and a drop
in oil prices, have intensified, sparking speculation by some in
the market the bank may shift the defended crown cap to a weaker
level. Several board members have since said a shift was
unlikely but did not rule out a delay.
