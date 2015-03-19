PRAGUE, March 19 All seven board members will
attend the Czech central bank's March 26 meeting on monetary
policy, the bank said on Thursday.
The meeting, which will assess risks and developments since
the last quarterly forecast published on Feb 5, is being closely
watched for any comments on the bank's commitment to keep the
crown on the weak side of 27 per euro to fight deflationary
pressures.
Earlier this week, the crown reached its strongest level
since the start of the waek crown policy in November 2013,
pushed by foreign factors as well as by repeated sharp criticism
of the policy by the Czech president.
At the previous meeting in February, the bank postponed the
expected exit from the intervention regime until the second half
of 2016 at the earliest.
(Reporting by Robert Muller)