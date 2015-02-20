(Corrects 10th paragraph to refer to previous forecasts, not
latest forecast)
PRAGUE Feb 19 The Czech central bank will not
end its policy of intervening if necessary to keep the crown
weak before the second half of 2016, Governor Miroslav Singer
said on Thursday, repeating a pledge that has drawn criticism
from the president.
The crown soared on Wednesday after President Milos Zeman
said he wanted the next bank board members who will be appointed
starting next year to be pro-euro and against the central bank's
weak crown policy.
Singer, in his first public comments since Zeman spoke, also
said the central bank was ready to shift its crown commitment
level in case of a long-term rise in deflation pressures, which
the bank's board had also said after its Feb. 5 policy meeting.
"We essentially prolonged the expected time of the use of
the exchange rate (as a policy tool until at least) mid-2016,"
Singer said.
The central bank has pledged to keep the crown from firming
beyond around 27 to the euro.
The crown reached a 15-month high on Wednesday, hitting
levels not seen since the weeks after the central bank first
intervened to move the crown to the weak side of 27 per euro in
November 2013. It retreated again on Thursday.
The Czech economy has strengthened thanks to improved
domestic demand that is compensating for weakness coming from
the euro zone. Inflation, though, is near zero and may see
negative readings in the coming months.
"We have said we are concerned with the domestic demand at
the current juncture," Singer said at an economic forecasting
dinner. "We are still in a highly deflationary environment and
it is difficult to disregard such a risk."
He said most of the developments in inflation were due to
the euro zone and the global oil price drop. He added that there
was still uncertainty regarding the European Central Bank, which
is launching a programme of quantitative easing.
Singer said that the majority of the board had seen the
bank's previous forecasts as too optimistic and had decided to
delay the expected exit from its intervention regime. It now
sees the exit not before the second half of 2016.
Singer said the bank preferred working with the policy's
timeframe rather than its exchange rate commitment level.
The Czech central bank, which had cut interest rates to near
zero in 2012, has said it would not respond to direct effects of
low oil prices after speculation in January it may consider
changing the crown cap to a weaker level.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)