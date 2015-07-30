* Central bank meets on policy on Aug. 6

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, July 30 The Czech central bank is likely to keep its limit on the value of the crown in place when it meets on Aug. 6 and refrain from introducing negative interest rates to underpin the peg, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

But with the economy growing and the strengthening currency forcing the bank into the foreign exchange market for the first time, analysts see growing pressure on the weak crown policy.

Some moved forward the period when they expect the bank will drop its commitment.

The central bank reiterated after its last meeting on June 25 that it would keep using the crown as a policy tool - introduced to fight deflation risks - until at least the second half of 2016.

The poll of 16 analysts showed the market expected no change to this outlook at the August meeting. Beyond that, the bank's pledge to hold the crown "close to" 27 per euro will come under pressure, according to nine of 13 analysts who replied to the poll question.

The bank said last week it sold crowns on July 17, the first time it intervened since launching its policy in November 2013. After confirming its action in mid-July, the bank has declined to comment on whether or not it has been in the market.

Since then, trading has not let the crown strengthen beyond 27.03 or 27.02 to the euro, suggesting the bank may have been present, analysts and dealers said. Reuters could not verify the bank had intervened.

The crown has gained 1.5 percent since the start of June, driven largely by balance of payments flows rather than speculation. Rising inflation has added pressure, increasing to 0.8 percent in June, although it is still below the central bank's 2 percent target.

The bank argues the crown is not far from fundamentals and its modest foreign exchange reserves - 51 billion euros, or 32 percent of GDP - leave it a lot of room to print money. It can also push its main interest rate, now at 0.05 percent, into negative territory to discourage crown buying.

In the poll, four analysts said the bank would use additional measures to support the floor at some point. An additional analyst said that may happen next week.

Analysts slightly shifted their forecast on when the bank will drop the crown policy, with three in the poll saying it may come before the bank has guided. No analysts saw that possibility in the last poll.

Also in the previous poll, five analysts saw the bank not dropping its policy until 2017. Only one sees that chance now.

