PRAGUE, Sept 2 The Czech National Bank (CNB) may
need to keep its loose monetary policy in place longer than
staff forecasts see, mainly due to a slowdown in China and drop
in commodity prices, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on
Wednesday.
"With regard to a lowering of the expected growth in
China... and a drop of oil and other commodity prices, the risks
of the forecast are tilted rather in the anti-inflationary
direction," Tomsik said in a blog posted on the central bank's
website.
"That means that the necessity to maintain loose monetary
policy may stay even longer than the forecast suggests."
Tomsik reiterated that the central bank would keep its
policy of maintaining a weak crown in place at least until the
second half of 2016. The bank prevents the crown from
strengthening beyond the level of 27 crowns per euro, a policy
it launched in November 2013.
(Reporting by Robert Muller)