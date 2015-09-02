(Adds quotes)

PRAGUE, Sept 2 The Czech National Bank (CNB) may need to keep loose monetary policy in place for longer than staff forecasts have suggested, mainly due to a slowdown in China and falling commodity prices, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Wednesday.

The bank's staff forecast assumes loose policy - conducted by keeping the crown from strengthening beyond 27 crowns per euro - in place until the end of 2016.

The bank's seven-strong governing board launched the weak crown policy in 2013 and has repeatedly said it would not exit from it before the second half of 2016, despite pressure on currency firming coming from strong economic growth.

Tomsik reiterated this stance in a blog post released on the central bank website on Wednesday.

"With regard to a lowering of the expected growth in China... and a drop of oil and other commodity prices, the risks of the forecast are tilted rather in the anti-inflationary direction," Tomsik said.

"That means that the necessity to maintain loose monetary policy may stay even longer than the forecast suggests."

The central bank needed to intervene to halt the crown firming in mid-July for the first time since 2013, and market patterns suggested it intervened repeatedly in August. The bank does not comment on its presence on the market.

In the blog post, Tomsik said the Czech economy needed robust growth that would support wage growth which would then help push prices up.

"Given real economic growth (thus wage increase) remains mild and without it accelerating there will not be conditions for a sustainable meeting of the inflation target," Tomsik said.

The economy expanded by 4.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the fastest pace in the European Union.

The central bank targets inflation at 2 percent with a tolerance band of one percentage point in both directions. Annual inflation eased to 0.5 percent in July. ($1 = 23.9250 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)