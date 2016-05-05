* Central bank cuts inflation outlook
* Sees cap on crown in place until mid-2017
* Main risks from low producer prices in Europe
* Says ready to act on crown if downside risks affect wages
* For TABLE of forecasts click on
(Adds details on forecasts, comments.)
By Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller
PRAGUE, May 5 The Czech central bank cut its
forecasts for inflation and economic growth on Thursday and
reminded the market it may ease policy further if it sees a need
to react to declining producer prices in Europe.
It also said, however, that it saw growth picking up next
year and reiterated its forecast for a higher inflation rate
later in 2017.
The bank left in place its policy of keeping the crown on
the weak side of 27 per euro. But it once again slightly put off
an exit from the policy to mid-2017.
The central bank now forecasts inflation will be close to
zero or even lower in the coming months, before rising to the 2
percent target in mid-2017.
It said it expects 2016 economic growth of 2.3 percent, down
from its earlier forecast of 2.7 percent, mainly due to slow
tapping of European Union subsidies this year, when a new EU
budget period starts. It raised its 2017 forecast to 3.4 percent
from 3.0 percent.
Market expectations were for no change in the weak-crown
policy. The bank continues to battle pressure on prices from
abroad, mainly persistently low factory-gate prices in Europe.
"The risk of undesirable second-round effects of foreign
cost factors is rising as the duration of the period of very low
inflation increases, although those factors primarily represent
favourable supply shocks," Governor Miroslav Singer said in a
statement.
"In this context, the board points out that the CNB stands
ready to shift the exchange rate commitment to a weaker level if
there were to be a systematic decrease in inflation expectations
manifesting itself in nominal variables, especially wages."
Singer said the board saw risks to the forecast as slightly
anti-inflationary, mainly because of weak producer prices in
Europe and the risk that persistently low price growth could
feed into lower wage increases.
The bank has in the past warned it may lower its ceiling for
the value of the crown to a weaker level. That warning was
absent at recent policy meetings.
The bank also once again discussed the possibility of
cutting interest rates, at 0.05 percent since 2012, into
negative territory.
Singer said the bank did not discuss extensively lowering
the cap on crown. Analysts said they saw the warning as a verbal
intervention rather than any immediate threat.
"I believe the Czech economy would have to face really
significant deflationary pressures which would originate in a
very unfavourable development in the global economy, and I
believe ... we are not in such a situation," said Radomir Jac,
chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.
The bank's longer-term outlook is somewhat obscured by the
replacement of four members of the seven-strong board between
next month and February next year, including Singer, whose final
term expires at the end of June.
The Czech monetary outlook mirrors the continued need for
easy policy around Europe. The Hungarian central bank cut rates
by 15 basis points last week, and the Polish central bank is
expected to keep rates at record lows on Friday
.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Jason
Hovet, Larry King)