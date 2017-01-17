(Adds analyst comment, details)

PRAGUE Jan 17 The Czech central bank's balance sheet in the first 10 days of January showed receivables from abroad jumped by 189.6 billion crowns, or 7 billion euros, indicating sizeable interventions to keep the currency weak.

Analysts have estimated the central bank has stepped up its interventions activity as investors pile into the market on expectations the bank will end its cap on the value of the crown this year, causing the currency to gain.

ING analyst Jakub Seidler said interventions were probably even higher than the balance sheet indicated, taking settlement periods into account.

The bank's foreign receivables are also influenced by yield on reserve assets, conversions of European Union subsidies for the government and exchange rate changes. But the balance sheet has been a good general guide to intervention activity.

The finance ministry said it had not converted any euros to crowns in the period. Official intervention data for January will be available in March.

Investor flows spiked after data on Jan. 10 showed inflation had returned to the central bank's 2 percent target rate at the end of 2016.

"Speculations peaked because of the December inflation data," ING's Seidler said.

With the economy now growing strongly and inflation at target for the first time in four years, analysts polled by Reuters expect the ceiling to be scrapped as early as the second quarter.

The central bank governor, Jiri Rusnok, said in an interview with Seznam Zpravy released on Monday that the overall inflation trend would be more important than an absolute level .

The central bank has made a "hard commitment" not to quit the cap before the end of the first quarter.

The flows into the Czech market have depressed short-term bond yields to some of the lowest anywhere.

But they have also potentially become self-defeating, helping the bank to front-load pressure on the crown, so that the currency might not jump much, or at all, right after the cap ends, since there will be a lack of counterparties.

While analysts say the crown is undervalued by about 5 percent, the bank insists it will not allow it to gain to the levels around 25.50-25.70 seen before November 2013, when it introduced the cap.

The bank bought a total 30.1 billion euros between November 2013 and November 2016, the latest data on intervention volumes shows. (tmsnrt.rs/2f3Q04s) (1 euro = 27.0216 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Larry King)