PRAGUE Jan 19 The Czech central bank might not
remove its cap on the crown until the second half of 2017,
although economic data suggests a mid-year exit remains more
likely, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
Investors, betting the crown will gain once the cap is
removed, have jumped into Czech markets at the start of 2017 as
strong industrial output and inflation data bolster expectations
the bank is nearing the end of a currency regime in place since
2013.
The bank has said it would not exit the regime, which has
prevented the crown from strengthening beyond 27 per euro,
before the second quarter and repeatedly signalled its likely
removal around the middle of this year.
The large majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the
bank to end the crown regime in the second quarter as inflation
returned to the central bank's 2 percent target rate in
December, faster than the bank expected.
"Data coming from the economy appear to be confirming the
current forecast, which envisages the most likely moment for the
exit in around mid-2017," Hampl said in an interview with
Bloomberg published on Thursday.
Fellow board member Lubomir Lizal, who is due to leave the
bank next month, has also pointed to a likely mid-2017 exit in
comments this week.
Governor Jiri Rusnok, in an interview with magazine Ekonom
also published on Thursday, said inflation was rooted in
domestic demand and "external swings" were unlikely to alter the
outlook when asked about chances of a later exit.
Hampl, though, said he "wouldn't rule out that mid-2017 will
stop being considered as the most likely moment for the exit,
and that this ...could move to the second half of the year."
He said that price developments in the euro zone were an
important factor in his thinking about the timing of the exit.
Analysts estimate the bank's spot market interventions have
spiked in recent weeks as investors raise exit bets. But many
say the heavier flows are making the currency less likely to
jump much, or at all, immediately after the cap ends, since
there will be a lack of counterparties.
Hampl said the crown could go in either direction after the
intervention regime is abolished and there could be "more
volatile, bumpy road to a new equilibrium."
