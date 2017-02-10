PRAGUE Feb 10 Czech January inflation data were
0.3 percentage points above the central bank's forecast mainly
due to a rise in a core inflation rate, the adjusted inflation
excluding fuels, the central bank said on Friday.
The data represents slightly pro-inflationary risk to the
bank's current economic forecast, it said.
The bank's board has said it expected to remove a cap it has
held on the crown exchange rate strength in mid-2017 as
inflation rises above its 2 percent target.
Year-on-year price growth accelerated to 2.2 percent in
January, data showed earlier on Friday, above the bank's
expectation of 1.9 percent.
Most analysts expect the bank to remove the exchange rate
cap already during the second quarter.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)