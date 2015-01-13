(Adds crown jump, quotes)
PRAGUE Jan 13 Czech central bank chief Miroslav
Singer said on Tuesday there was no need to react quickly to
deflationary pressures, causing the crown to rally after it had
slumped in recent days on speculation about fresh interventions
to weaken the currency.
The crown firmed 1.1 percent after the comments, to 28.091
per euro, well off a six-year low of 28.520 hit on Monday.
Crown weakness has been the central bank's (CNB) key policy
since November 2013 and recent speculation has suggested the
bank might seek to weaken the currency further to counter
deflationary pressures from the euro zone and cheap oil.
But the bank's governor said a blog post on Tuesday that he
saw no need to react immediately to oil and food price changes.
"In summary, at this moment it is not in my opinion
necessary for the CNB's monetary policy to react quickly to
deflation impulses in the area of food or oil prices," Singer
wrote on the central bank's website.
He said cheaper oil and food had started to feed into price
indices faster than the bank had expected but that a large part
of their impact was likely to fade over the timeframe --
typically 12-18 months -- used by the central bank when deciding
policy.
Singer also noted that central banks were giving less weight
to factors that affect inflation in the short run but do not
reflect changes in demand in the economy, such as the recent
sharp fall in oil prices and a strong harvest last year.
Lower oil prices were also good news for the economy, he
said, and pointed out that core inflation has been in positive
territory for a year.
He added that possible European Central Bank policy easing
might ease deflationary pressures from the euro zone.
Repeating the statement made by the central bank following
its December policy meeting, Singer wrote: "Only if there were
to be a long-term increase in deflation pressures capable of
causing a slump in domestic demand, renewed risks of deflation
in the Czech economy and a systematic decrease in inflation
expectations, would it be necessary to consider moving the
exchange rate commitment to a weaker level."
The bank weakened the crown by more than 5 percent in
November 2013 and has pledged to keep it on the weak side of 27
to the euro at least until 2016.
A near-zero inflation reading in December and weak November
retail sales figures had sparked speculation the bank might
shift the floor, possibly to 29-30 per euro.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Catherine
Evans)