PRAGUE, June 25 The Czech central bank said on Thursday it would maintain its weak crown policy for at least another year as inflation remains well below its 2 percent target despite an economic recovery that is outpacing much of Europe.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) board reiterated its commitment to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro, a policy it launched in November 2013 and does not plan to end before the second half of 2016.

The export-driven Czech economy has gathered pace, aided by strengthening domestic demand, while falling unemployment should continue to boost wages, easing one of the main worries the bank has had in trying to push inflation back towards target.

Driven by the car and electronics sectors, the economy notched up annual growth of 4.2 percent in the first quarter, its fastest pace since 2007. Inflation was 0.7 percent in May.

The bank dropped slow wage growth on Thursday from the list of risks to its inflation forecasts, saying overall risks were balanced, shifting from its May assessment when it saw downward risks.

Governor Miroslav Singer said inflation would likely come in above the central bank's latest forecasts in the 12 months but added it would remain "well below the inflation target".

"In this situation, the bank board stated again that the Czech National Bank would not discontinue the use of the exchange rate (policy) ... before the second half of 2016," Singer told a news conference.

The bank said it remained ready to move the crown to a weaker level if needed to ease monetary conditions, although such a move has become less likely.

The crown has not attacked the 27 per euro level guarded by the bank, though it has traded as strongly as 27.174 this month and was 0.1 percent stronger at 27.230 at 1304 GMT on Thursday.

Singer reiterated the bank's readiness to intervene without limits if the crown is tested. The bank said the firming crown was the main anti-inflationary risk it sees.

The strengthening currency has prompted some analysts to say the bank may consider moving interest rates below zero.

Singer said that option was not discussed, although the bank has altered its technical rules for minimum bank reserves to reflect such a possibility.

Singer said that was done in reaction to "objections from some European authorities that we have not made procedural preparations for such an eventuality". (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)