PRAGUE Nov 26 An exit from the Czech central
bank's weak crown policy is likely moving to the end of 2016 but
it is too early set a specific exit date, board member Jiri
Rusnok was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Rusnok also said the central bank would have to take into
account the European Central Bank's December meeting when
deciding on its own policy.
"At this moment it (the exit) is probably moving towards the
end of next year. However, it is still too early to set any
exact date of exiting the intervention regime," he said in an
interview with online news server Patria.cz.
The central bank agreed at a Nov. 5 policy meeting it would
probably extend a cap on the crown currency to around the end of
2016 as inflation was proving slow to return to target despite a
strong economy.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Michael Kahn)