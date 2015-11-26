PRAGUE Nov 26 An exit from the Czech central bank's weak crown policy is likely moving to the end of 2016 but it is too early set a specific exit date, board member Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Rusnok also said the central bank would have to take into account the European Central Bank's December meeting when deciding on its own policy.

"At this moment it (the exit) is probably moving towards the end of next year. However, it is still too early to set any exact date of exiting the intervention regime," he said in an interview with online news server Patria.cz.

The central bank agreed at a Nov. 5 policy meeting it would probably extend a cap on the crown currency to around the end of 2016 as inflation was proving slow to return to target despite a strong economy. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Michael Kahn)