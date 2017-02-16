PRAGUE Feb 16 Moderate price growth in the Czech economy is likely to continue and a suitable time will come for the central bank to exit safely from its weak crown policy, the bank's governor, Jiri Rusnok, said on Thursday.

He reiterated that the central bank would not abandon the crown cap, set at 27 crowns per euro, before the second quarter and that forecasts point to mid-2017 as the likely time when the bank could let the crown strengthen beyond the cap level. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Ireland)