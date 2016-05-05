PRAGUE May 5 The Czech central bank made no changes to its weak crown policy as expected on Thursday, aiming to help a recovery in inflation.

The bank also left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.05 percent.

It did not give any details on its decision but Governor Miroslav Singer was due to hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT). The bank will also reveal a quarterly update to its economic and inflation forecasts, the main policy driver.

As downside pressures on inflation have prevailed, the bank has repeatedly postponed the expected end of its cap on the crown exchange rate versus the euro at the level of 27.

The bank's February forecast saw inflation growing to 2.1 percent in the second quarter next year, just above the bank's 2 percent target.

In light of that forecast and developments since then, the bank has said it expected to exit the currency regime toward the middle of 2017.

Analysts in a Reuters poll said the bank was likely to keep that outlook unchanged on Thursday, although eventually it may opt for another delay.

Inflation stood at just 0.3 percent year-on-year in March, slowing from 0.5 percent in February. The bank's forecast had predicted inflation at 0.9 percent in March. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)