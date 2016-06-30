BRIEF-Philippine Bank of Communications clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
PRAGUE, June 30 The Czech central bank made no changes to monetary policy on Thursday as expected, keeping in place a cap on the crown currency's exchange rate to help a revival of price growth.
The bank also left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.05 percent.
It did not give any details on its decision but Governor Miroslav Singer was due to hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT), his last in that post.
The bank will also reveal its assessment of risks to its economic and inflation forecasts which were updated in May.
That forecast saw inflation growing to 1.8 percent in the second quarter next year, just below the bank's 2 percent target.
With that forecast in mind, the bank said last month it expected to exit the currency regime in mid-2017.
As downside pressures on inflation have prevailed, the bank has repeatedly postponed the expected end of its cap on the crown exchange rate versus the euro at the level of 27.
Analysts in a Reuters poll said the bank was likely to keep its outlook unchanged on Thursday, although the shock of Britain's expected departure from the EU made a future delay to exiting the crown policy likely, most of the economists said.
Inflation stood at just 0.1 percent year-on-year in May, in line with the central bank's prediction, slowing from 0.6 percent in April. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.