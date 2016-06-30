PRAGUE, June 30 The Czech central bank made no changes to monetary policy on Thursday as expected, keeping in place a cap on the crown currency's exchange rate to help a revival of price growth.

The bank also left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.05 percent.

It did not give any details on its decision but Governor Miroslav Singer was due to hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT), his last in that post.

The bank will also reveal its assessment of risks to its economic and inflation forecasts which were updated in May.

That forecast saw inflation growing to 1.8 percent in the second quarter next year, just below the bank's 2 percent target.

With that forecast in mind, the bank said last month it expected to exit the currency regime in mid-2017.

As downside pressures on inflation have prevailed, the bank has repeatedly postponed the expected end of its cap on the crown exchange rate versus the euro at the level of 27.

Analysts in a Reuters poll said the bank was likely to keep its outlook unchanged on Thursday, although the shock of Britain's expected departure from the EU made a future delay to exiting the crown policy likely, most of the economists said.

Inflation stood at just 0.1 percent year-on-year in May, in line with the central bank's prediction, slowing from 0.6 percent in April. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)