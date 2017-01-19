PRAGUE Jan 19 The Czech central bank could
remove its cap on the crown in the second half of 2017 not
mid-2017 as has repeatedly been identified as the most likely
time, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
"I wouldn't rule out that mid-2017 will stop being
considered as the most likely moment for the exit, and that this
most likely moment could move to the second half of the year,"
Hampl said in an interview with Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by
Louise Ireland)