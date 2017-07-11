FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

Czech central bank: forecast showing Q3 hike being fulfilled "very well"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 11 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank board agreed at its last monetary policy meeting that its macroeconomic forecast was being fulfilled "very well", minutes from the June 29 meeting showed on Tuesday.

The bank had said after that meeting that it could make its first rate hike in almost a decade already in the third quarter, as a strongly-growing economy keeps inflation on track.

"The opinion was expressed that before raising interest rates, there was a need to be sure that the inflation pressures arising from the domestic economy were robust enough to outweigh any anti-inflationary shocks stemming from abroad," the minutes said.

For the full text of the minutes please click on (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

