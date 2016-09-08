BRATISLAVA, Sept 8 Czech inflation should at least hit the central bank's 2 percent target before the bank drops its exchange rate floor keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro, the bank's Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl told Reuters on Thursday.

Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said earlier this week that he could imagine dropping the crown peg, maintained by central bank interventions in the foreign exchange market, even if inflation is still slightly below target but clearly on the way up.

"I am a bit more conservative and possibly more bigoted central banker," Hampl said on the sidelines of an economic conference in Bratislava.

"I would really like to see inflation that is at least on target so we can quit the (weak crown) regime without causing any further instability or problems." (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)