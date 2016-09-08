BRATISLAVA, Sept 8 Czech inflation should at
least hit the central bank's 2 percent target before the bank
drops its exchange rate floor keeping the crown on the weak side
of 27 per euro, the bank's Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl told
Reuters on Thursday.
Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said earlier this week
that he could imagine dropping the crown peg, maintained by
central bank interventions in the foreign exchange market, even
if inflation is still slightly below target but clearly on the
way up.
"I am a bit more conservative and possibly more bigoted
central banker," Hampl said on the sidelines of an economic
conference in Bratislava.
"I would really like to see inflation that is at least on
target so we can quit the (weak crown) regime without causing
any further instability or problems."
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)