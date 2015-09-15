PRAGUE, Sept 15 The Czech central bank needs to
see inflation overshooting its 2 percent target in its policy
forecasts before it considers exiting its weak crown policy,
board member Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The central bank has pledged to keep the crown on the weak
side of around 27 to the euro until at least the second half of
2016 to spur price growth.
The bank has forecast inflation, which slowed to an annual
rate of 0.3 percent in August, reaching its target only in early
2017. Asked about the chances of an exit coming in 2017, Rusnok
said it would depend on future forecasts.
"It will be key for us to see a clear reaching, but I would
say overshooting, of the inflation target in the horizon of 12
to 18 months," Rusnok said in an interview with Hospodarske
Noviny due to be published on Wednesday.
"Inflation should head above 2 percent, that means between 2
and 3 percent."
Rusnok said that the pressure for more monetary easing was
lower than half a year ago but that he could not rule out the
option of negative interest rates if they were needed.
(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)