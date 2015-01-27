PRAGUE Jan 27 The Czech central bank could
shift its ceiling for crown currency strength to a weaker level
but only if deflationary expectations build up in the economy,
central bank board member Kamil Janacek said on Tuesday.
"In theory we could consider moving the level only if
deflationary expectations are manifested," in consumption and
other parts of the economy, he told an economic seminar.
The bank has held the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro
since late 2013 by pledging to intervene if it firmed through
that level. It has said it would maintain the policy into 2016
before a rise in inflation allows it to return to standard
monetary policy.
The crown dropped to six-year lows earlier this month on
speculation that a drop in inflation may force the bank to shift
the intervention level to a weaker level. But several central
bankers have said no action was needed now and would not be
needed in the future unless deflationary pressures hurt demand.
(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by
Jason Hovet)