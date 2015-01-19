PRAGUE Jan 19 Czech banks eased lending
conditions in all market segments in COFSthe fourth quarter of
2014 and expect the trend to continue in the first quarter of
this year, a central bank survey showed on Monday.
The central bank said the easing of credit standards was due
to competitive pressures and low financing costs. It added
business demand rose because of rising need for loans to finance
acquisition activity, investment and working capital and
inventories.
"Banks expect credit standards to ease further in all credit
market segments in 2015 Q1," the lending survey said. "Demand is
expected to remain unchanged for loans to non-financial
corporations and loans to households for house purchase. Demand
for consumer credit is expected to increase."
