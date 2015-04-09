PRAGUE, April 9 The probability has grown that
the Czech central bank may adjust its cap on the crown
currency's exchange rate to a weaker level than the current 27
per euro, bank board member Lubomir Lizal said on
Thursday.
"It is like when a meteorologist says that it got cloudy
then the probability that it will rain is simply higher," Lizal
told an asset management conference.
Lizal's comments reiterated the bank board's view adopted
after its last policy meeting on March 26.
He also reiterated that the weak crown policy would stay in
place until at least the second half of 2016 and added that it
seemed the period of low interest rates would probably be longer
than thought before.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)