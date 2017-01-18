VIENNA Jan 18 The Czech central bank still
believes the right time to abandon a cap on its currency is
around the middle of this year, its board member Lubomir Lizal
said on Wednesday.
Analysts have estimated the central bank has stepped up its
interventions activity as investors pile into the market on
expectations the bank will end its cap on the value of the crown
this year, causing the currency to gain.
"Under the current situation we still believe the proper
time for the exit is around the mid of this year," he told a
Euromoney conference in Vienna. "The market is completely
overbought in Czech koruna (crowns). The people are too much on
the side of believing in the unexpected Swiss scenario."
